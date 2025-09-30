J.K. Dobbins gave Broncos fans something to cheer about on Monday night, and it wasn’t just his performance on the field. The running back became Denver’s first player to rush for over 100 yards in a game since 2022, but what stole the spotlight afterward was his bilingual postgame interview, per AwfulAnnouncing. Speaking with ESPN’s John Sutcliffe, Dobbins answered questions in Spanish with the confidence of someone who has put in real time to learn the language.

The two discussed Denver’s 28-3 domination of the Cincinnati Bengals, and the conversation quickly turned to music. When asked about Bad Bunny being announced as the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, Dobbins lit up.

“I like Bad Bunny. It means a lot to have a Spanish singer at the Super Bowl,” he said, before playfully calling the star “bunnito.” Sutcliffe chimed in with a translation, calling him “El conejo malo.” The moment added a fun cultural twist to what was already a milestone night for the running back.

Dobbins’ journey to Spanish fluency

Article Continues Below

Dobbins’ Spanish ability isn’t a gimmick. During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, he traveled to Guadalajara, Mexico, to immerse himself in the language. Back then, he explained that learning Spanish actually made him a sharper football player. “Whenever I got to learn a play, I’m like, how hard can that be when I learn a new language? That’s way harder than memorizing a play,” he said.

The effort clearly paid off. On Monday, his Spanish flowed naturally, and his excitement over both football and music showed a different side of his personality. He thanked God for his first 100-yard game as a Bronco, praised rookie quarterback Bo Nix as “special,” and made it clear that Denver is locked in on building momentum.

Dobbins’ bilingual moment also resonated because it came at a time when the NFL continues expanding its global reach, especially in Latin America. A player who embraces that culture on and off the field could become a powerful bridge between fans and the franchise.

If the Broncos keep stacking wins, expect Dobbins to have more nights like this one, celebrating in English, Spanish, and maybe even with a little reggaeton playing in the locker room.