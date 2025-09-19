The Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in a massive game for the AFC West. It is also a revenge game for former Chargers and now Broncos running back JK Dobbins. He gets his chance at a revenge game for the first time this season. This comes after Dobbins left the Chargers and signed with the Broncos this past offseason.

When he spoke to the media, Dobbins said he holds no ill will toward the Chargers because he knows they want him back. He wants to show up against the Chargers because it's where he used to play, but he made clear that he is not personally offended by the Chargers as the game approaches.

He said, “They hit me with the tag, but it no longer matters. It's time to play ball, and I will give it my best and hopefully have a great game. They did want me, but we did not see eye-to-eye, and business is business, and we both did what we had to do.”

Dobbins also said he wants over 100 yards on Sunday because he's returning to his old team.

He said, “Hopefully I’ll touch 100 this week. However, that may be. However many touches that may be. I’m going to try to touch 100 this week, for sure. It will only be right. I’m back to where I used to play.”

Last season marked a significant turning point for JK Dobbins. He finished with a career-high 905 yards and nine touchdowns through 13͏ games, which allowed him to finish as a finalist for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

The consistency was huge for the type of offense that Jim Harbaugh wants to run. However, it did not last long, as the relationship started to fracture in the offseason. The Chargers placed an unrestricted free agent tender ͏on him, which effectively allowed them ͏to control negotiations until July 22. It was something that even he admitted annoyed him with the negotiation process.

“I always have a chip on my shoulder, but, yeah, that was a little weird, but it’s business,” he said on June 12, 2025. “It’s for my agent to handle. Good luck to them. I’m a Bronco now. They’ve got to see me twice a year.”

Dobbins has been solid for the Broncos this year as the top running back over RJ Harvey. He also has 30 carries for 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns through two games and could be in for a massive game against his old team.