Brooks Nader coyly addressed rumors that she was dating tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the same time.

The Sports Illustrated model was a guest on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen where a audience member asked Nader, “During the 2025 US open, did Carlos and Jannik know about each other?”

“I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells — especially twice, that’s just not nice!” Nader cheekily responded.

Nader then closed out the convo pointing out the double standard when it comes to women dating: “I mean, dating is such a loose term these days,” Brooks responded. “It’s just you know— I don’t know. By the way, my only thing is guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?”

“Well yes!” Cohen enthusiastically reacted to Brooks' response which the audience reacted with applause.

Brooks Nader's sisters speak on their sister's dating life

Brooks' dating life has been making headlines over the past couple of weeks when it was first speculated that she was dating Sinner. Her sister Grace Ann Nader spilled some details on Page Six Radio about Brooks' dating life telling the publication that her DMs are flooded with athletes from “every field imaginable.”

“Every field and court,” Grace Ann said.

“Not the NBA court,” Grace Ann clarified, seemingly referring to a tennis court.

Grace Ann also spoke to E! News during Raising Cane’s NYFW Show and revealed that Brooks is dating Alcaraz.

“The rumors are true,” she said at the time. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know [Alcaraz is] the man of the hour.”

Alcaraz and Sinner were the No. 1 and No. 2 seed at the 2025 US Open, respectively. However, Alcaraz ended up winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, to claim his sixth major title and second at the US Open.

“For me, to achieve that once again, it is a dream,” Alcaraz said after the Sept. 7 victory. “Doing it on the same day as getting another Grand Slam feels even better. It's everything I'm working for, and I'm really happy to be able to live these experiences.”

Alcaraz and Sinner have not publicly responded to the dating rumors.