Cam'ron is chiming in on Shannon Sharpe's rape allegations.

Sharpe is being accused by Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 as well as other allegations. Sharpe allegedly met Doe in 2023 and had a “rocky consensual relationship” for nearly two years.

“After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no,'” the complaint alleges.

On a recent episode of Cam'ron's It Is What It Is podcast, the rapper talked in great lengths about the allegations and what he believed happened between the former couple.

“Let me ask you a question before I give my opinion… Do you think this has something to do with her being white?” Cam asked.

Treasure “Stat” Wilson replied, “Yes.

“That's what happen when you f**k with dumb white b*****s, that's what you get,' that's exactly what I heard from you,” Cam'ron joked. “Like you said, it's a lot of s**t to unpack with this. First thing, you said $100 million now they want $50 out of nowhere. But you know, when you sue for $50, you don't really want $50. You go for the high number so you can settle out for what you really want. Secondly, she 20. How old Unc, 92? Unc, you gotta know what's going on.”

Doe is suing Sharpe for $50 million but according to several reports he was in the works of securing an $100 million deal for his podcast network which includes Club Shay Shay, his joint show Nightcap with Chad OchoCinco Johnson and several others according to FrontOfficeSports.

“It sounds like they had a lot of… little rough relationship,” Cam continued. “When say that, [he] choke her and she like it. Or grab her up and she like it. I read, too, that he had anal sex and she got mad 'cause he put the condom on or some s**t like that. Obviously, shorty likes some of the s**t, my personal opinion. I don't want to be disrespectful to anybody going through something serious, but the first thing I took from this when I heard it was… He was living in California and moved to Nevada, she moved from California to Nevada, too. So if somebody's being abusive to you in one state, why would you move to the next state with the same n***a who's abusing you?”

Doe is accusing Sharpe of not only raping her but recording their sexual encounters and allegedly showing them to his coworkers.

“A woman can say ‘yes' to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says ‘no' even once, that ‘no' means no,” the complaint states. “Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept.”

Stephen A. Smith who Sharpe works with on ESPN's First Take spoke about the potential future of the former NFL star.

“I hope that Disney does keep him, I'm rooting for him because I do believe this is a shakedown,” he said. “Because when you start getting the video evidence and audio evidence… that's crazy.”

Cam'ron also gave his opinion on Tony Buzbee, the attorney who is representing Doe, and how Sharpe's case differs from Jay-Z. The rap icon was previously accused of raping a then-13 year-old girl back in 2000 and she was represented by Buzbee. That case was later dismissed in February of this year.

“I don't like the name Buzbee,” he said. “It sounds like the n***a that you be like, ‘Have you been done wrong?' And then a 800 number pop up at the bottom of the screen. ‘Call Buzbee!' … That name sound crazy. The only difference between Jay-Z and Shannon situation, 'cause he put Jay-Z name in it because Buzbee tried to go after Jay-Z… From beginning to end, [Hov] said, ‘I didn't do a motherf**king thing.'”

Cam'ron also criticized Sharpe for allegedly offering Doe $10 million to settle and said that it “didn't look good” for the Club Shay Shay host.

Shannon Sharpe Breaks His Silence On Rape Allegations

Sharpe is denying the allegations and believes that the lawsuit is a “shakedown.”

“I’m gonna be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay-Z,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said, referring to Jane Doe’s lawyer in a video on Instagram Tuesday, April 22.

“Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty, and plays into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be 10 minutes or so,” Sharpe continued.

While Sharpe has been accused of filming Doe and his sexual interactions, he claims he does not have a sex tape with his ex-girlfriend in it.

“Hey Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself. You know what happened, and you’re trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup.”