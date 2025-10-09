Cam’ron isn’t questioning CJ Stroud’s talent, but he is questioning Houston’s influence. The rapper and sports show host sounded off on It Is What It Is, explaining why the city can be a tough environment for star athletes, Complex reports. His reason? Houston’s nightlife and women can derail even the most focused players.

Cam drew a vivid comparison, recalling how James Harden once became as famous for his Houston escapades as for his MVP-level play with the Rockets. “It’s crazy out there,” Cam said. “Them women in Houston got the fatty, man. James Harden couldn’t help himself out there. When I saw that man out with Amber Rose, I knew it was bad.”

Cam’ron says Houston is a hard scene for a star athlete like C.J. Stroud to live in because of the women. “The b**ches in Houston got the phatties… that’s a hard scene to live in.” pic.twitter.com/iZ9wl27yvh — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

He argued that if Harden, a seasoned NBA vet, couldn’t resist the city’s pull, it’s easy to see why young stars like Stroud could face challenges. “He live in Houston, and he the starting quarterback in Houston—they draining him,” Cam said. “That’s a hard place to live in, especially if you’re the star athlete. Ask James Harden.”

Article Continues Below

The legend of Harden’s nightlife and Houston’s temptations

Cam’s words weren’t unfounded. Harden’s time in Houston was the stuff of legend, both on and off the court. As The Joe Budden Podcast once revealed, a local strip club reportedly retired his jersey after he dropped $1 million in one night. “James has his jersey hanging from the top,” co-host Jamil “Mal” Clay said. “They did that because he spent that kind of money.”

Cam elaborated on what makes Houston both magnetic and dangerous: “The strip clubs, the chicken wings at six in the morning, the 24-hour joints—it’s wild.” He even mentioned Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, saying her protective nature might not be enough if her son played there. “Those girls in Houston are piranhas,” Cam joked.

Still, while Cam'ron paints Houston as a seductive trap, CJ Stroud seems immune. The Texans quarterback just earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after torching Baltimore’s defense for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Through five games, Stroud has thrown for over 1,000 yards with eight touchdowns and a 70.8 percent completion rate, proving he can thrive in the city that never sleeps.