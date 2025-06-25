Stefon Diggs is going all out for Cardi B.

The “Outside” rapper shared on Instagram Tuesday that the New England Patriots wide receiver rented out a castle for the two of them.

“Why this man got us staying in a castle?” Cardi said of Diggs as she showed off the French castle they will be staying in for their Paris trip.

Not only did Cardi show off the exterior of the castle, she showed off the indoor swimming pool and royal dining hall, and bathroom.

“This is where I'mma take that royal s**t,” Cardi said. “And this where I'mma wash my royal hiney.”

Stefon Diggs rented out a castle for him and Cardi B to stay in while overseas. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WicqiYWW4D — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The rapper shared that the reason behind Diggs renting out the castle was that she told him she had never had the chance to see castles when she visited Europe in the past.

The royal trip follows Cardi and Diggs going official with their relationship earlier this month after speculation.

This is not the first time that Diggs has publicly shared that he wants to impress Cardi. The NFL star posted several photos of himself, memes, and one of Cardi in a photo dump this month.

“Trying find a balance between family and work but it seems like work is taking precedence over everything else,” he captioned the post.

Cardi hopped in the comment section to share what her favorite slide was in his post.

“It’s the newlyweds dancing bachata for me,” she wrote.

“Necesito aprender,” Diggs replied, meaning “I need to learn.”

Cardi gave Diggs a shoutout on her latest release “Outside.”

“Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM, uh / I'm so small and tiny, he so big and tall / Might let him dunk this p***y like he dunk the ball,” Cardi raps on “Outside.” “Heard them Patriots got them n****s, let me in the locker room.”

She also did a nod to Diggs with her recent manicure set. Cardi rocked an orange and white pinstriped set that had Diggs' name across in black script.

Article Continues Below

“Let em know that you mine you should post more @iamcardib,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on last Friday (June 20).

Stefon Diggs via Instagram Stories 👀 pic.twitter.com/BELKqlENT3 — Matt ✨ (@mattxctrl) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

He soundtracked the post to Nasg Chaz's “Okayy” where the lyrics could be sending a subliminal message of how he is feeling in the relationship with Cardi.

“I wasn't ‘pose to fall in love again/I'm breaking the code for her,” Nasg Chaz says in the song's chorus.

“I like her, I might just purpose to her/I love her, I duck out my bros for her,” Nasg continues.

Cardi B Shares How She Feels About Stefon Diggs Amid New Romance

Cardi recently got personal with her followers and shared some insights on how she's feeling amid her divorce from Offset and her new relationship with Diggs.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her followers, seemingly referring to her former relationship with Offset on X's Spaces at the beginning of the month. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017 and she filed for divorce for the first time in 2020 but withdrew it. She filed again in July 2024. The former couple share three children together: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 10 months.

As for Diggs, she said that dating is new for her and it took a long time open up to somebody,” but she is excited about this new chapter.

“I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”