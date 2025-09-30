Donovan Mitchell didn’t hold back when asked about his fiancée, Coco Jones, at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ media day. The 29-year-old guard praised the singer not just as a partner, but as someone whose dedication matches his own, per Essence.

Donovan Mitchell to Coco Jones: “That’s my dawg. I love her to death. She’s amazing. She’s an amazing human-being. She brings me peace….. She is a special human and you see it in her work. To be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. I’m grateful.” pic.twitter.com/zVd4fDclsj — Dylan🔮🪼 (@dillybar2145__) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Man, that’s my dog. I love her to death,” Mitchell said with a wide smile. “She’s an amazing human being. She brings me peace.” He added that during the offseason, he got to spend time with her while she was on her “Why Not More?” tour, which wrapped earlier this month. What stood out most was her relentless grind. “She travels and works just as hard as we do,” he explained, noting late nights on the bus where she was still rehearsing and planning.

Mitchell, heading into another season with Cleveland, called it a blessing to share life with her. “She’s a special human and you see it in her work, and to be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. So, I’m grateful,” he said.

Article Continues Below

A private love story, now in the spotlight

The couple announced their engagement on July 1 after keeping their romance largely under wraps. Coco posted a picture showing off her ring, while Mitchell shared the same shot alongside a breathtaking aerial view of his proposal. In a joint statement, their rep confirmed the news, calling it the perfect cap to an incredible year for both.

“After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” the announcement said. The two have been together for two years and now look forward to building a future side by side.

For much of that time, Coco avoided questions about her relationship. In April, she told The Breakfast Club simply, “I’m happy, and that’s all I got to say about it.” That privacy aligns with Method Man’s own long-term advice for love: “Don’t talk about it.” With the way Donovan and Coco are moving, it looks like they’re taking that wisdom to heart while still letting the world see their joy.