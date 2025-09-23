Grammy-winning R&B star Coco Jones closed out her Why Not More? Tour in London with a performance that reminded fans why her career is skyrocketing, per 3Music. The European finale capped off her first full run of international shows, where city after city turned out to celebrate her debut album.

The tour began in North America on May 6 and later expanded across Europe, hitting Cologne, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, and finally London. Fans packed venues to hear Jones’ powerful live vocals and see a stage presence that critics praised as polished yet soulful. Many of the stops sold out, making the tour a landmark achievement in a year already filled with milestones.

On social media, Jones reflected on the journey. “The Why Not More Tour is officially wrapped and I’m still in awe. The love, the energy, the singing?! Baby, y’all showed up and showed out!” she wrote. Her gratitude captured the same warmth that has made her a fan favorite since releasing her Grammy-winning project earlier this year.

Engagement and New Beginnings

While the music world celebrates Jones’ tour success, her personal life has been just as eventful. On July 11, 2025, Jones and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell announced their engagement on Instagram. In the shared photo, Jones placed her left hand on Mitchell’s chest, showing off a new diamond ring while wearing a strapless white dress. Mitchell wore a black-and-white checked shirt and included a video of his oceanside proposal, which featured palm trees, umbrellas, and an infinity pool setting.

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson later revealed he helped coordinate the romantic setup. “Thanks for allowing us to plan this with you Spida,” Wilson wrote on Instagram, tagging Mitchell and luxury event company West2EastLuxe. Representatives for the couple confirmed the engagement, calling it a moment of celebration after Mitchell’s strong NBA season and Jones’ sold-out tour.

The engagement ring itself has already caught attention. Jewelry expert Benjamin Khordipour described it as a five-carat cushion-cut diamond flanked by pear-shaped side stones, estimating the value at around $360,000.

Between a career-defining tour and her engagement, Coco Jones continues to deliver headline moments. With fans already anticipating her next move, the singer’s momentum shows no signs of slowing.