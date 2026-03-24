Charles Barkley is not holding back on a controversial parenting technique.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, the two spoke about how the NBA is running currently and who has the upperhand. It then led to the 11-time NBA All-Star sharing his thoughts on spanking children.

“The players have so much power now. It’s crazy,” he said. “You can’t even yell at them anymore. When you yell at somebody when they do something wrong, that’s called being a coach.”

“People talk about, ‘You can’t yell at your kids.’ Yes hell you can yell at your kids. You whoop their a– too,” Barkley added.

Patrick shared the opposite of what Barkley believed children should be handled at home, responding, “I don’t think you’re allowed to do that. I don’t think you can whoop a– anymore.”

“Yes, you can,” Barkley declared, adding, “That’s why these kids are crazy.”

Article Continues Below

How Barkley felt about the issue stems from his own childhood for when he would be with his grandmother and that she would use his toys to discipline him.

“One year I made the mistake of getting those Hot Wheels racetracks,” he said. “Man, that was one of the worst decisions ever. Kids, never get those Hot Wheels racetracks.”

The two-time Olympic gold medalist shared that while these are his believes, he is not telling parents to hit their children.

“I’m not going around telling people to beat their kids,” he said. “But I think if you don’t spank your kids and discipline them, they turn into some of these brats that we got today. I’m not here for child abuse. But how are kids going to know they’re doing something wrong?”

Barkley continued, “First of all, you can’t rationalize with kids. They’re dumber than rocks. They don’t know they’re doing stuff wrong. But when you spank ’em, that gets the message across because they don’t want that.”

The NBA icon has one daughter, Christiana Barkley.