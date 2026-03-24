Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium run just got even bigger.

After the first two anniversary shows disappeared almost instantly, the Brooklyn icon added a third date, titled JAŸ-Z EXTRA INNINGS, for Sunday, July 12. The extra show gives fans one more shot to see him celebrate two landmark albums, Reasonable Doubt turning 30 and The Blueprint reaching 25, at one of New York’s most iconic venues.

Demand has looked massive from the start. Reports said about 1.6 million fans entered the Ticketmaster queue on Monday for the July 10 and July 11 dates. Screenshots also suggested the second night drew slightly more traffic, with more than 847,000 in line, while the first show pulled over 816,000 hopeful buyers.

Demand Keeps Reaching Another Level

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The frenzy did not cool off once the third date opened.

Tickets for the added July 12 show went on sale Tuesday, March 24, at 1 p.m. local time through Live Nation, but fans quickly reported more trouble getting through. Some said they got bounced from the queue less than 20 minutes after sales began because demand again overwhelmed the available inventory.

The resale market has only added to the spectacle. Prices reportedly climbed into the thousands, with one report claiming even bleacher seats had surged to an eye-popping $12,000.

That kind of response says plenty. Jay-Z is not just putting on a nostalgia show. He is turning a stadium run into a full-scale New York event, one that keeps growing because fans refuse to miss it.