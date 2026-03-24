Former LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit Issue model Olivia “Livvy” Dunne is once again making waves for the Baywatch reboot star‘s pictures in the magazine.

Livvy Dunne took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a new bikini-clad photo of herself from the upcoming SI Swimsuit Issue, captioning it, “4th year's the charm!”

Promotion for the upcoming 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue is ramping up, so expect more pictures in the near future of the former LSU gymnast and other cover stars.

How many SI Swimsuit Issues has Livvy Dunne been part of?

As Dunne noted, this is not her first rodeo. She has previously been featured in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the annual magazine.

In 2025, Dunne was one of the four cover models of the SI Swimsuit Issue. Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek, and Jordan Chiles were also selected.

Article Continues Below

Dunne has become a fixture of the annual magazine. She is best known for her social media presence, with millions of followers on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

From 2021 to 2025, Dunne was part of LSU's women's gymnastics team. Additionally, she was a member of the US Junior Women's National Team in 2017.

Coming up, Dunne will make her acting debut in a reboot of Baywatch. She will play Grace in the series, who has been described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard.”

Baywatch 2.0: The Influencer Edition features other notable names, including Brooks Nader. Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Noah Beck, and Shay Mitchell, who will also star in it.

Stephen Amell leads the cast as Hobie Buchannon. He is the son of Mitch Buchannon, who was previously played by David Hasselhoff in the original show.

Perhaps this will launch Dunne to new heights. The last Baywatch reboot, which featured Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, did not successfully revitalize the franchise.