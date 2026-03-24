The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft continues to heat up, with AJ Dybantsa emerging as the betting favorite and Cameron Boozer close behind, per BleacherNation. While many see Dybantsa’s upside as too enticing to pass up, Jeff Teague offered a different perspective rooted in team fit.

Speaking on the Club 520 Podcast, Teague pointed directly to the Indiana Pacers’ current identity. For him, the presence of Tyrese Haliburton changes everything when evaluating a top prospect.

“Tyrese Haliburton is your star,” Teague said. “AJ Dybantsa come, he’s not your star no more… Cam Boozer fit the mode of like blending in with our star.”

Teague acknowledged Dybantsa’s ceiling, even calling him a future All-Star, but stressed that Indiana values players who complement rather than overshadow its lead guard.

Jeff Teague on why the Pacers would draft Cam Boozer over AJ Dybantsa: … pic.twitter.com/POUuafAR1z — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 24, 2026

Why Boozer Fits Indiana’s DNA

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Teague backed his argument by referencing Indiana’s history. He pointed to names like Peyton Manning, Reggie Miller, and Paul George as examples of stars who kept a lower profile while delivering results.

“We have trouble in Indiana with outgoing big personalities,” Teague said, emphasizing the franchise’s preference for a quieter approach.

That context makes Boozer an appealing option. He continues to produce at a high level without relying on flash, aligning with a system built around balance. Dybantsa, on the other hand, brings explosive scoring and star-level upside, even as his team showed inconsistency late in the season.

Teague’s stance highlights a key draft debate. Talent matters, but fit can define success. In Indiana, he believes Boozer checks that box.