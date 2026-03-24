Jay-Z has made it clear that he never chose Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime Show as part of any anti-Drake agenda, per Complex. In Frazier Tharpe’s GQ cover story, the Roc Nation founder addressed that theory directly and pushed back on the idea that he had anything to do with the personal battle between the two rap stars.

Jay acknowledged the energy that came from the Kendrick and Drake feud, and he compared it to the kind of major rap rivalry fans had not seen since his own clashes with Nas. Still, he drew a line at what the battle became once social media and fan loyalty took over. He said the situation went too far, especially once people started attacking character and bringing family into it.

“I chose the guy that was having a monster year, it wasn't in some sort of alliance to a battle… Like what? I’m f*cking Jay-Z.” (via GQ) pic.twitter.com/otKgf8n8K5 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 24, 2026

Jay-Z Draws the Line on Rap Beef Fallout

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While Jay appreciated the competitive side of the conflict, he said the uglier parts of it made the whole thing harder to enjoy. He argued that the digital age changes everything, because fans no longer just watch the music and move on. Now, they pick sides, turn every release into a moral war, and drag the drama far beyond the artists themselves.

That is why Jay said he almost wishes the feud had not reached that level. He even admitted he might sound like the older voice in the room, but he believes the culture could still generate excitement without all the damage that now follows these battles online.

When it came to the Super Bowl decision, though, Jay did not hesitate. He said he picked the artist who had the biggest year, and in his view, that artist was Kendrick Lamar. For Jay, the choice had nothing to do with Drake.