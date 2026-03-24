Tom Brady is not afraid to take accountability when he's wrong.

Brady issued another apology to the family of MLB legend Tim McCarver after he made a tribute about the iconic broadcaster as if he had just died in his newsletter last week. Although McCarver died in 2023.

“The great Tim McCarver passed away last week,' Brady wrote in his original newsletter piece, per Daily Mail. “Tim had my job for FOX – lead analyst – from 1996 to 2013, but on the baseball side. Tim called more than 20 World Series in his career. He was fantastic at his job. Insightful, analytical, passionate, and immensely likable.

“As I prepare for my second off-season self-scout as a broadcaster, I've been thinking a lot this past week about the more intangible qualities of greatness and leadership. One of them, which I call “likability”, came right back to the front of my mind with Tim McCarver's passing.”

After realizing this mistake, he fixed the email in a matter of about 35 minutes, the outlet reports, but it was enough time for the internet to screenshot his mistake and respond.

While he has already apologized in his correction email, he took a moment out of this week's email to take full accountability.

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“Before we get into this week's newsletter, I want to take a moment to once again apologize to the McCarver family and all of Tim's friends and colleagues for the error in the last newsletter referencing his passing as if it had just occurred,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote on Tuesday, March 24.

He continued: “I had been reflecting on the anniversary of Tim's passing when I first began to write what became last week's newsletter, and through the editing and proofreading process, that key phrasing got cut and changed, and then wasn't caught in time. I feel badly about it, still.”

“All of that said, there are no excuses. I built my career on doing the work, being prepared, executing at the highest level, and when we fall short, taking responsibility, learning from the mistakes, and doing better next time. That was true on the field, it's true in the booth, and it's true for this newsletter. We're not perfect, but we'll always do our best,” Brady concluded.

McCarver died in 2023 from heart failure. He led a legendary baseball career as a two-time World Series champion catcher and iconic broadcaster. He was 81.