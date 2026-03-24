To no one's surprise, Eli Manning ribbed older brother Peyton on his birthday in a way that only little brothers can in a social media post as the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend turns 50.

Eli Manning posted a variety of pictures and a video from throughout the years with Peyton in honor of his birthday. He captioned it, “Knowing Peyton will be blowing out 50 candles today really takes my breath away. Happy birthday big bro!”

The video is perhaps the highlight of the post. It shows Peyton singing Berlin's “Take My Breath Away” while in a car in a full falsetto. Eli can be heard encouraging it in the background.

Peyton “couldn't believe” that the song wasn't featured in the Top Gun sequel, Maverick, in 2022. Perhaps it'll return in the eventual Top Gun 3.

Eli Manning has a history of poking fun at Peyton on his birthday

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This is not the first time Eli has made his older brother the butt of the joke on his birthday. In 2025, he posted a throwback photo of the Manning boys on Peyton's birthday. In the picture, he was wearing a rainbow sweater, prompting Eli to call him a “cool guy.”

With Peyton turning 50, Eli remains the only Manning brother yet to turn 50. Their eldest brother, Cooper, is 52 years old. Luckily, Eli still has a few years to go, as he is 45 years old. Maybe Peyton will use that time to plan his own special post in honor of his 50th birthday.

It's always nice to see that Peyton and Eli Manning are still close. Even with their playing days behind them, they make time for each other. During the NFL regular season, they host the ManningCast. Not only do they give their analysis, but they also have special guests, ranging from fellow former players to celebrities.