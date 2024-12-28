Scottie Barnes has a surprising car collection. Scottie Barnes is one of the Toronto Raptors' major franchise cornerstones since they drafted him in the 2022 NBA Draft in the first round with the fourth-overall pick.

He is arguably their best rising star, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year honors back in 2022 while earning an All-Rookie First Team selection. Earlier this year, Barnes blossomed into an NBA All-Star.

Given the accomplishments of Barnes in the NBA as of late, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Scottie Barnes' surprising $165K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barnes has a net worth of around $40 million. Just recently, Barnes agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Raptors which will pay the NBA All-Star around $225 million.

The Raptors have made it clear that Barnes will be the face of the franchise after trading away championship pieces Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby in the middle of the 2023-2024 season.

Thanks to lucrative earnings from the NBA, it isn't surprising that the former NBA Rookie of the Year winner can afford to live in luxury. In fact, he even owns some nice rides.

2. Jeep Grand Cherokee

The less expensive car in Barnes' car collection is a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which has a value in the market for around $70,000. There's no doubt that the Grand Cherokee is also the most versatile car under the name of the Toronto Raptors star.

Although it's the cheaper car in his collection, the Grand Cherokee also holds fond memories. As NBA fans will remember, this was the very same car that Barnes used to gift his mom during Mother's Day just in 2023. It was certainly another core memory for the former NBA Rookie of the Year winner.

In terms of features, the Grand Cherokee is a nice-sized SUV that provides a comfy interior, which should easily house Barnes' bulky frame and stature. In addition to this, the Grand Cherokee is built for the outdoors, capable of passing through some of the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

As a result, the Grand Cherokee should come in handy for Barnes' mother whenever she opts to engage in long road trips with her family. On the other hand, it should also come in handy for running errands, including grocery runs or anything that entails transporting some bulky items thanks to the cargo space of the Grand Cherokee.

The Grand Cherokee is built with a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, in around 3.5 seconds, the Grand Cherokee can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph with ease. On the other hand, this top-tier SUV can attain a top speed of 160 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the more expensive car in Barnes' solid car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. This is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today. In fact, this has been a staple ride for Barnes' daily routine, as he is often spotted publicly taking it out for a spin.

The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Barnes should have no problems in feeling like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Barnes decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family or teammates.

The Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Scottie Barnes' surprising $165K car collection.