For the second time since the release of Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl, legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, paying homage to her song, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Swifties took note of Kelce's dance after his third quarter touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

❤️‍🔥| Travis did a rendition of “The Fate of Ophelia” dance as his touchdown celebration! “Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes”🏈🕺🏼pic.twitter.com/tdzSkF1Vy0 — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kelce looked at both hands before beginning to dance the same way Swift did in the “Fate of Ophelia” music video. Swift was in attendance at the game, and she was seemingly amused by the homage.

Travis Kelce's best game of the season helped the Chiefs beat the Commanders

In Week 8, Kelce had a season-high 99 receiving yards. He also caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs a 14-point lead.

So far, Kelce has 37 catches for 474 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. If he keeps this pace up, he will top 1,000 yards for the first time since 2022.

The Chiefs are currently in second place in the AFC West with a record of 5-3. They started the year 0-2, but they then beat the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks. Currently, they are riding a three-game win streak.

Next, they will face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who have a 4-1 regular season record against the Chiefs in the Mahomes era. However, the Chiefs are 4-0 against Allen in the playoffs.

They last met in the AFC Championship in January 2025. The Chiefs won the game 32-29, and they advanced to their fifth Super Bowl with Mahomes. Kelce had just two catches for 19 yards on four targets in the game, and yet, they won.

After losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce contemplated retirement. Ultimately, he decided to come back to the Chiefs for at least one more season. His status beyond 2025 is unclear.