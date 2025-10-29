Jason Kelce poked fun at Travis Kelce's Monday Night Football outfit as he gave his brother some laundry tips.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center is an ESPN analyst for Monday Night Countdown, and during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Washington Commanders, on Monday (Oct. 28), Jason shared what he thought of his younger brother's orange ensemble.

“[He’s gotta] figure out the bleach in his wash, it’s getting after one of his shirts,” Jason joked, which got some laughs from his cohosts, Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, and Marcus Spears.

"Does [Travis] wear anything twice?" – @notthefakeSVP "I think it's usually once. … But I wear a lot of his stuff twice." – @JasonKelce 😂 Watch Commanders-Chiefs at 8 ET on ESPN and the ESPN App ➡️ https://t.co/N4t6fJ2R9p pic.twitter.com/7K7fmRVA09 — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Travis Kelce made a nod to fiancée Taylor Swift during Monday Night Football

While Jason might not have liked Travis' Monday Night Football fit, the outfit might have some luck in it as the Chiefs tight end was able to score his 100th career touchdown. Fans also believe that the orange outfit was a nod to his fiancée, Taylor Swift, who was also in the audience to witness the moment. The theme for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has an orange sparkly theme throughout this era.

To make the accomplishment even sweeter, Swift was in attendance at the game. She was seen celebrating the historic moment with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, in the suite. Travis also went viral for his touchdown celebration which fans believe was a reference to Swift's “The Fate of Ophelia.”

“Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes,” Swift sings in the intro track of her album which has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks.

travis kelce doing the pledge allegiance to your hands your team your vibes part of the dance is cute af this is peak husband energy I LOVEEE THEM pic.twitter.com/Ajh2JvjFf4 — bethany ❤️‍🔥 showgirl (@corneliastagain) October 28, 2025

During a post-game interview, he talked about his accomplishments during the game in typical Travis fashion with a joke stating that he’s “just the lucky old dog that’s still able to do this thing.”

“I’m putting on the pads like I’m 15 years old again,” he joked with SportsCenter. “I’m loving every single bit of it.”

"We're cherishing every single one of these games, not knowing how long we'll be able to do this." Travis Kelce talks to @notthefakeSVP after a record-breaking performance vs. the Commanders 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qqDcls0wcU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2025

“I like to fill people with happiness and excitement and get the things fixed that need to get fixed,” he continued. “At the same time, bring some swagger or bring some excitement, bring some fun.”

The Chiefs' next game is against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 2.