It appears Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has found new love and is in a relationship, as she revealed by referencing Taylor Swift's music following her recent breakup.

She posted an image of her with an unidentified man, per The New York Post. It appears she has known the person for over seven years. Her caption read, “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place … all along there was some invisible string,” with the latter line referencing Swift's song “Invisible String.”

Previously, Hunt was in a relationship with former East Carolina University quarterback and real estate broker Cody Keith. Hunt is a former Miss Kansas USA in her own right.

Of course, Gracie Hunt is associated with the Chiefs via her family, and Taylor Swift is in a relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Perhaps now that Hunt is back in a relationship, she can double-date with Swift and Kelce. It appears she is a fan of Swift's music after using a song from her Folklore album.

Sooner or later, Hunt will probably reveal the identity of her new boyfriend. In the picture she posted, the man's face cannot be seen. Presumably, he was not ready to be shown to her over 710,000 followers on Instagram.

Swift and Kelce are the Chiefs' most famous couple. They have been in a relationship since September 2023 and have remained a focal point of pop culture since then. a

Throughout each of the two seasons they have been together, Swift has attended several Chiefs games. In 2023, she went to 13 total games, including their Super Bowl 58 win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

She did not make it as many games in 2024, however. She attended the important ones, though, including all three of their playoff games. Swift was seen at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was booed upon being shown on the jumbotron.