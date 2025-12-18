Travis Kelce is sharing more about his childhood with Taylor Swift.

“The Fate of Ophelia” singer and Kansas City Chiefs star recently gathered at an outing in Kansas City where they got to hang out with Kelce's high school coach, Jeff Rotsky.

“WHAT A BLESSING THIS WEEKEND IN KC,” Rotsky wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) Dec. 17. “WATCHING & GETTING TO SPEND TIME WITH TRAVIS KELCE, HIS FAMILY, & 6 FORMER PLAYERS WAS AMAZING!”

He continued, “ANYONE WHO DOUBTED TRAV HAS BEEN PROVEN WRONG. SO PROUD OF HIM & HIS FUTURE!”

Some of the photos that Rotsky shared online featured Swift in the background as she was seen talking to other people at the event.

This, however, is not the first time that the singer got to hang out with Rotsky, as they met back in October. The high school coach praised the singer and shared how kind she was during their meeting.

“She is the kindest young lady you ever met and down to earth,” Jeff told The Times. “The first time we met, her opening line was, ‘I've been looking forward to meeting you, I want to hear all the dirt about Travis.'”

Kelce proposed to Swift back in August after two years of dating.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the singer and NFL star wrote in their joint caption of their proposal which featured Kelce getting down on one knee in his flower-filled backyard.

The couple is rumored to be getting married on June 13, 2026 in Rhode Island.