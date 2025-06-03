Dak Prescott isn’t just building an NFL legacy in Dallas — he’s literally building a new home base, too. TMZ Sports revealed this week that construction is officially in motion on Prescott’s new mansion in Prosper, Texas, months after he tore down his previous multi-million-dollar estate in favor of something more modern and personalized, per TMZ.

Photos show two structures already in place on the sprawling lot. One of the new buildings looks like a barn-style facility, while another is framed and set back about 20 yards. Steel beams have also been installed, suggesting the quarterback has even more plans for the property. The whole thing is shaping up to be more than just a luxury crib — it’s looking like a full-blown compound.

Prescott first knocked down his original house in October 2024. And while many might hesitate before tearing down a mansion, Dak had no reason to second-guess. After all, he's got a contract worth $60 million per year and a growing family that deserves the space. His fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, just gave birth to their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, on May 22.

The family has been glowing since the news broke. “Thank You, God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great,” Prescott wrote on Instagram, adding a heartfelt tribute to Ramos and their home life. Ramos echoed the sentiment with her own post, celebrating their daughter’s arrival and sharing how grateful they are for their new chapter as a family of four.

Aurora joins her big sister MJ, who was born in early 2024. And in a moment that feels like it came from a movie script, Ramos actually discovered she was pregnant with Aurora on the same day the Cowboys played their first home game of the season — September 15, 2024.

Prescott hasn’t announced when he plans to move into the new home, but fans are already envisioning the perfect ending: him turning the key to his mansion after lifting a Lombardi Trophy. A new home, a new baby, and potentially a Super Bowl ring? That’s the kind of trilogy any Cowboys fan would celebrate.