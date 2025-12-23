Rumored couple Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran were there to support Shedeur Sanders at Sunday's game (Dec. 21) when the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills played. The Bills won 23-20.

Deion and Karrueche were seen on the sidelines while Shedeur was warming up, according to sports reporter Ashly Holder.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders watch as Shedeur Sanders warms up.

They were later seen in the suite, enjoying some food and drinks.

Deion Sanders supporting his son, Shedeur Sanders, alongside Karruche

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders' rumored relationship

The first time Karrueche and Deion were seen out together was in February in Los Angeles when they were leaving a restaurant holding hands. Then their relationship got more spotlight when Deion was going in for bladder cancer surgery.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed,” Tran said as she wiped away her tears in the video. Right before he went in for his operation, Sanders is heard saying that he was “texting the boys.”

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders' side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed.

Thankfully, during a press conference it was revealed that the two-time Super Bowl champion was “cancer-free.”

While Karrueche didn't confirm that she and the NFL Hall of Famer are dating she did share on the What's Next with J. Ryan podcast that she was “having fun.”

“If I wasn't having fun, I wouldn't be in it,” she said during the podcast. “I'm at a point in my life like I know what I want. I've dated a lot. I've done a lot. I did this. I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn't happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I'm not wasting my time. I don't I don't have the time for it. I'd rather be at home. I'm in a good place.”

Deion Sanders reacts to see watching Shedeur’s first NFL win

Deion supporting his son follows Shedeur winning his first NFL game. Last month, the Browns game faced the Las Vegas Raiders, with the Shedeur-led team coming up victorious with a 24-10 score.

“I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him, so that was strange,” the former NFL and MLB star admitted. “But it was good, and it was healthy, because I was just in straight dad mode. I wasn’t in coach mode and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory.”

Deion added that he is so proud of his son who is the first Browns quarterback since 1995 to win their first career start.

“The check down was right there, when you get that right, it’s over,” Deion told Shedeur per Well Off Media. “You played good. You gotta just look at the film and evaluate yourself on what went wrong. You did good, though. I’m proud of you. You’re holding it down for the family.”

After the game, Shedeur spoke to reporters, noting how important family is to him as well as his parents.

“Dad’s always going to be there,” Shedeur noted in the post-game conversation with the outlet. “Even if everything goes wrong, he’s always going to be there. I’m just thankful that I have both my parents in my life and I have my whole family. That’s what life is about: family.”