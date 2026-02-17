The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game delivered laughs, awkward jumpers, and one stat line that quickly went viral. Now, former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins wants more.

After watching ESPN insider Shams Charania struggle under the bright lights, Cousins issued a playful but pointed challenge to two of the biggest voices in basketball media, Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst.

Shams suited up for the annual showcase during All-Star Weekend, playing under Giannis Antetokounmpo’s watch. The result? Zero points. Zero rebounds. Zero assists. Three turnovers. He missed all five of his shots before Giannis pulled the plug.

Before tipoff, Giannis had already set the tone during a pregame ESPN interview. When Richard Jefferson joked about roster advantages, the two-time MVP fired back with a grin. “You know, why it’s not fair? Because we have Shams on my team. He cannot hoop! But everybody else can hoop,” Antetokounmpo said. The crew burst into laughter. The pressure mounted. The box score did the rest.

A viral clip later showed Shams realizing his night had ended, locking eyes with Giannis as he headed to the bench.

Cousins Wants the Talking Heads to Hoop

Cousins did not waste time reacting. Appearing on Run It Back with Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams, and Chandler Parsons, he turned the moment into a broader point about accountability.

“We should have a guy like Brian Windhorst in a 12X jersey, out there showing us what type of athlete he is. I think that would be great for TV,” Cousins said.

When others suggested Windhorst does not irritate players the way some pundits do, Cousins doubled down.

“We also talking about a guy who has critiqued a lot of players, talked about performances, and all of these things. So this is a chance to go show us how much of an athlete you are. Stephen A. Smith, another guy.”

Cousins made clear he respects Smith. Still, he admitted he “would love to watch” both analysts lace them up and prove their athletic chops.

The moment highlighted the unique tension between players and media figures who break news, analyze performance, and critique careers. Shams stepped into the arena and absorbed the jokes. Cousins now wants the rest of the studio crew to do the same.

Whether Windhorst or Smith ever accepts that invitation remains to be seen.