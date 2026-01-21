While Derrick Rose’s jersey retirement ceremony still sits a few days away, the celebration around Chicago has already hit an emotional stride. The Chicago Bulls continue to lean into nostalgia, community, and gratitude as they honor one of the most meaningful players in franchise history.

Earlier this week, Rose joined Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, and Kirk Hinrich to relive defining moments from the Rose Era, a reunion that immediately sparked excitement among fans. Adidas also reintroduced Rose’s first signature sneaker, while Rose himself recently unveiled a new flower company, offering Chicago supporters a chance to participate in an exclusive drop. Some fans even met Rose in person at a pop-up shop while picking up their orders, turning a product release into a genuine hometown moment.

A Chicago Icon Shows Love Back to the City

The Bulls added another layer to the buildup Tuesday by releasing a video centered on longtime Rose supporters. The organization invited several diehard fans to step inside a newly wrapped CTA bus that highlights Rose’s career, parked just outside the United Center. As the fans shared personal stories about why Rose meant so much to them, they had no idea the former MVP waited just behind a red curtain, per SI.

Derrick Rose surprised five diehard fans who expressed how much he means to them 🥹@footlocker | @drose pic.twitter.com/nFrrOFRUJm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 20, 2026

One by one, Rose emerged to surprise each fan, offering handshakes, hugs, and heartfelt words of appreciation. The interactions captured exactly why Rose’s legacy in Chicago extends far beyond basketball. He has never shied away from crediting the city that raised him or the supporters who stood by him through every high and low.

That connection will take center stage on January 24, when the Bulls host the Boston Celtics. After the game, Rose will become the fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey raised into the rafters, joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan. The Bulls also plan a t-shirt giveaway and a special atrium experience open to the public before tip-off, ensuring the night feels as much like a community celebration as a basketball milestone.