The Chicago Bulls are going above and beyond in pulling out all the stops for Derrick Rose's jersey retirement. It is set in stone for January 24 against the Boston Celtics at the United Center.

Rose himself is getting in on the action. On Thursday, Rose made it official that he was opening an online floral shop called “Rose's”, per Bulls on CHSN.

They are giving away fresh flowers every Sunday, with the next batch on January 18.

This is so cool 🙌 Derrick Rose has launched an online flower shop called "Rose's" with fresh flowers dropping every Sunday 🌹 Next drop is 1/18/26 at https://t.co/ihBFRJVYCm 👀 pic.twitter.com/bBteo2g250 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 15, 2026

The Bulls are offering massive giveaways, including accessories, food, drinks, and other perks, to celebrate Rose's legacy. From 2008-2016, Rose was the face of the franchise as a native Chicagoan who attended Simeon Academy.

In 2009, Rose was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. Two years later, he led Chicago to a 62-20 record and won the NBA MVP. He averaged 25 points, 7.7. assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. That year, the Bulls reached the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Miami Heat in five games.

In the years ahead, Rose's talent was hindered by recurring injuries that cut short his career.

Overall, Rose averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game in Chicago. Additionally, he played in 406 total games.

Many wonder what Rose would have become had he stayed healthy. Nevertheless, he remains a beloved figure in Chicago.

Additionally, Adidas released the Rose-inspired AdiZero Rose 1 shoe ahead of the ceremony. Additionally, Rose has already received flowers of a different sort from LeBron James.

After retiring, he has moved back to Chicago and remains active in the community.