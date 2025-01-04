Deshaun Watson is making it clear that he and his girlfriend are still together despite breakup rumors. Watson and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, have been dating for five years and she recently celebrated her 29th birthday.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback decorated their Miami apartment to commemorate the special occasion which includedd red and gold balloons. The athlete shared photos of her birthday via Instagram and included a heartfelt message.

“Happy Birthday To You Queen!” Watson wrote in another post with photos of the couple. “4ever love you ma! Grateful to celebrate with you! Continue to smile and inspire! May The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace! More Glory Luv and Let this year be full of Blessings, Health, and Success! .”

Anais responded: “Thank you to the love of my life! I love you with all of my being!”

She also posted her own photos as she showed off her expensive gifts from the athlete. The model was gifted a red crocodile Birkin bag and a 18K rose gold by Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet according to the New York Post.

Deshaun Watson assault case

Before suffering from a season-ending injury Watson was accused of sexually assaulting a woman which the quarterback denying the allegations.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” attorney Rusty Hardin, who is representing Watson, wrote back in September. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.”

According to the Associated Press, Watson settled confidentially a month after the civil suit was filed.

In 2022, he was suspended for the first 11 games of the season after two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and crude behavior during his massage therapy sessions.