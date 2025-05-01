The Houston Rockets kept their season alive with a 131–116 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5, but the score wasn’t the only thing grabbing attention. A heated late-game altercation between Dillon Brooks and Pat Spencer stole the spotlight, with Brooks offering a sharp response after the final buzzer.

With just over four minutes remaining and the Rockets comfortably ahead, Spencer aggressively fouled Brooks while battling for a rebound. Brooks didn’t retaliate immediately, but Rockets big man Alperen Şengün stepped in to confront Spencer. What followed was unexpected. Spencer appeared to headbutt Şengün, triggering an eruption from both sides. Officials reviewed the play and ejected Spencer from the game. Technical fouls were also handed out to Şengün and Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis for their involvement in the altercation.

After the game, reporters asked Brooks about what led to the incident. His response was brief but pointed.

“He’s talking too much,” Brooks said.

That single line sparked renewed conversation around Brooks’ reputation for thriving in emotionally charged playoff moments. Known for his intensity and trash talk, Brooks rarely backs down from conflict, and this situation was no different. However, this time, it was Spencer, once a college lacrosse star turned NBA role player, who seemed to initiate the escalation.

This isn't the first time the Warriors and Rockets have found themselves in a heated playoff series. From 2015 to 2019, Golden State eliminated Houston four times, including the infamous 2018 Western Conference Finals. Although the rosters have changed, the competitive fire clearly remains.

Through five games in this year’s series, the physicality has been obvious. A total of 15 technical fouls have been assessed, with both teams playing with a mix of aggression and desperation. Game 5 was no exception.

Brooks played a key role in Houston’s win, finishing with 24 points and solid perimeter defense. Fred VanVleet added 26 points, and Amen Thompson chipped in 25. The Rockets’ performance cut the series deficit to 3–2 and sets up a high-stakes Game 6 in San Francisco.

As the series continues, all eyes will be on how both teams manage their emotions. If Game 5 was any indication, things could get even more heated.