This will be a week that DK Metcalf will remember for the rest of his life. The former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (March 9) and on Wednesday he announced that he proposed to his girlfriend, Normani.

The NFL player announced his engagement to the former Fifth Harmony singer via his introductory press conference to the Steelers. Normani was present during the media event and showed off her engagement ring to the reporters around her. Metcalf excitedly said, “Hold that rock up, baby.”

He told reporters a little about how the proposal went down. The athlete proposed in Houston on Wednesday (March 12) and gave the singer flowers with notes on them so she could figure out all the clues leading to his big ask. On the last note, it read, “Will you marry me?”

DK Metcalf Says Goodbye To The Seattle Seahawks

In an emotional tribute on Instagram, Metcalf thanked the Seahawk organization for this time on the team.

“Thank you for taking a kid from Mississippi and making him feel at home in the Pacific Northwest,” Metcalf wrote on social media. “From the city to the organization to the 12s— you've been more than just a fanbase. You've been family. You've given me so much, including the chance to play the game I love alongside some incredible men who will forever be my brothers.”

Later in his message, he made a call out to his teammates and how much he enjoyed playing alongside them.

“To my teammates— you've pushed me, believed in me, and let me be me both on and off the field,” the wide receiver continued. “To the staff— the ones behind the scenes who make this place run, y'all are the real MVPs. You made every day special, I can't thank you enough.”

Lastly, he turned the tribute to the fans that fill up the stands each and every game cheering him and his teammates on.

“And to the 12s… man, y'all are different. The energy, the passion, the love— I felt it every single time I stepped on that field. Words can't express how much I appreciate the way you embraced me from day one. It's never easy to say goodbye, and leaving this city that took a chance on me 6 years ago is tough. But this isn't the end— it's just the next chapter. No matter where I go, I'll always carry the 206 with me. Much love always.”

Now, Metcalf will be reunited with Russell Wilson who notably (along with his wife Ciara) helped set him up with Normani.