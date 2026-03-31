Martha Stewart has no bad blood for Jalen Brunson after she suffered an injury during a New York Knicks game.

During a recent appearance on Brunson and Josh Hart's Roommates Show podcast, Stewart brought up the incident that happened during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Brunson went for a loose ball and ended up falling into Stewart, who was wearing open-toe sandals at the time.

Brunson couldn't recall the incident, but he landed on her foot, which resulted in her breaking her toe.

“You jumped up really fast,” Stewart told Brunson. “And I remember saying, ‘It’s okay.’ You had no idea that you had hurt me. I didn’t say you hurt me, but I said, ‘It’s okay.’ It wasn’t okay at all.”

He apologized for the incident despite not remembering that it happened. After the game, Stewart went to the Hospital for Special Surgery, where she revealed that hospital staff jokingly referred to it as the “Stewart-Brunson fracture.”

She added that it took up to a year to heal properly.

Stewart took full blame for the incident and noted that she should have picked better shoes to wear to the game.

“It’s my fault for wearing open-toe shoes to a basketball game,” Stewart said. “It was stupid of me.”

Just like Stewart's toe, the playoffs did not end well for the Knicks who ultimately lost 130-109 to the Pacers in Game 7. While this was the second year in a row that the Knicks made it to the Conference Semifinals, Brunson still says there is a longer journey to be had before they get to where they want to be.

“I think we have a long way to go to be back to where we want to be. And I actually like that because it's like a new focus for us,” Brunson said (21:28 mark) on an episode that aired last year. “We're not jumping back into where we were last year, it's like a whole new journey. It's really easy to be like, ‘Alright, let's get back to the conference finals. That's our goal.' No, our goal is to get better every single day. Especially with this new regime, these new schemes, this new everything. It's like a whole reset.”