Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dog parents? Well, fans think so.

The couple is reportedly months away from their wedding, and fans believe that they have already welcomed a furry one into their home. A Swift fan account reposted a video of her security with a large white fluffy dog getting out of a silver SUV.

While the breed is unknown, fans in the comment section shared their thoughts on what it could be, with the most-liked comment being a Samoyed.

“A Samoyed out of everything tho I have a sammy and they are uh interesting,” the fan wrote, in response to guessing the dog's breed.

“Taylor and Travis is gonna have fun chasing it to take it on a walk,” one fan reacted to the video.

Another fan suggested that it might not be the couple's dog, but could possibly belong to the security guard, “Maybe it's the guard's dog? LOL. Looks like a Samoyed. I worked with pets as a sitter and a kennel manager for ten years – I like them, but I would not recommend as a starter dog, lol.”

A fan also brought up Swift's cats and that they hope they are okay. The popstar has three cats named Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

‼️| DOG MOM? Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce might have gotten a new dog, as her security guard and car were spotted in NYC earlier. pic.twitter.com/GPApnx3nRV — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) March 31, 2026

While fans are having fun in the comments debating on whether the couple actually got a dog, they have not confirmed if they are now dog owners.

The video seemingly took place in New York where Swift spends a lot of her downtime but last week the “Fate Of Ophelia” singer was collecting iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles with Kelce by her side in their first-ever award show together. She went home with seven awards including: Pop Album of the Year, Album of the Year, and Pop Song of the Year.

“I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who’s here tonight,” she said when she took the stage for Best Pop Music Album award. “So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”

Swift was also awarded Artist of the Year during last week's show and is now the most-awarded artist in the show's history with 41 awards.