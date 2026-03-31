During his latest altercation with Brock Lesnar on WWE Monday Night RAW, rising Superstar Oba Femi upset a former star, Dijack.

He reacted to the viral moment where Femi threw a security guard, launching him several feet onto the entrance ramp. This may have been one of Dijack's students, as he asked Femi to “Please stop murdering my students” on X, formerly Twitter.

Femi was taking out his frustrations on Adam Pearce and his security guards. He was answering Lesnar's call-out after the “Beast Incarnate” wanted a match.

However, WWE officials did not let it happen. After Femi bested Lesnar two weeks in a row, WWE wanted to save their next physical encounter for WrestleMania 42 in a couple of weeks.

Oba Femi's match against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 42

In just over two weeks, Femi and Lesnar will face for the first time. Their feud dates back to the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Femi entered the annual battle royal first, and he ran roughshod through the competition. Lesnar eventually joined the fray, and they had a stare down.

While Femi took out most of the opposition, he was not able to eliminate Lesnar. He was distracted, and Lesnar took advantage, eliminating Femi.

A few weeks later, Lesnar issued an open challenge. Initially, it appeared as though Seth Rollins was going to face Lesnar. However, Femi answered the call, delivering an emphatic powerbomb onto the “Beast.”

The following week, he once again got the upper hand on Lesnar. Femi clotheslined him over the top rope in shocking fashion. This upset Lesnar, who was ready for a fight at Madison Square Garden.

They will get a chance to settle their differences in a couple of weeks. WWE hasn't announced which night of WrestleMania 42 their match will take place during. Either way, expect a hard-hitting bout.