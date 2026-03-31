Tyrese Haliburton didn’t need words to capture what everyone saw unfold at WWE Raw inside Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers guard let a GIF do the talking after Oba Femi bulldozed through security in a moment that instantly went viral.

Haliburton shared the clip on X without commentary, a reaction that matched the chaos. The sequence featured Femi charging toward Brock Lesnar, tossing aside anyone in his path, RingSideNews reports. One of those “guards” turned out to be independent wrestler Kalvin DuMont, which only added another layer to the spectacle.

The moment didn’t need explanation. Haliburton’s post reflected what fans felt in real time, stunned, entertained, and locked in.

WWE chaos meets NBA reaction

The segment built tension before things spiraled. Paul Heyman hyped Lesnar as the situation escalated, while officials, including Adam Pearce, tried to restore order. That effort collapsed quickly.

Femi stormed the ring and launched multiple security members with ease. DuMont took the hardest hit, flying across the ring in a spot that looked almost too real. Later confirmation about his identity explained why the bump looked so convincing.

Haliburton, a longtime WWE fan, has stayed connected to the product through appearances and public reactions like this one. His post fit naturally into the crossover between sports and entertainment, where NBA stars often engage with wrestling’s biggest moments.

This one stood out. No caption needed.