If you ever think that WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is flexing his butt, the chances are, he is. The “American Nightmare” explained to the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie).

He appeared on the Nikki & Brie Show to explain why he's starting to “draw attention” to his rear end. Rhodes used Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley as an example. He described the way she pins opponents as “provocative,” and in turn, some of the guys are trying to “lean into my thing.”

For Rhodes, his “thing” is his butt. He said that he has “started trying to draw attention to my butt a lot more. I'm like, ‘Hey, if they're doing it, I also wanna do it.'”

How is he doing this? Rhodes said his suits have been “carved out a little bit more,” and he has also started wearing “the braces or the suspenders.”

Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania match

In just a couple of weeks, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his former mentor, Randy Orton, at WrestleMania 42.

It's unknown if they will main event one of the nights, but it will be a marquee match regardless. Orton and Rhodes have a long history to draw from, and the feud has already been brutal over the last couple of weeks.

Orton won the 2026 Elimination Chamber to earn his title shot. He turned heel shortly after on Rhodes. For the first time in years, Orton is a heel. Some of his most memorable moments as a heel. WWE is hoping he creates more of those heading into WrestleMania.

Rhodes has been Undisputed WWE Champion since the Mar. 6, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He defeated Drew McIntyre after several attempts to reclaim the gold. This is his third reign with the championship in his career.