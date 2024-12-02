Most fans of the entertainment industry and the National Football League reacted excitedly last week to the dual-posting from Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen and Hollywood A-list movie star/singer Hailee Steinfeld that the two were engaged to be married.

Then again, the internet reserves a special place for those who choose to troll rather than delight in the good fortune of others.

One such commenter used this happy occasion to head over to Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams' IG page to get her reaction. With the snarky inquiry, “Haven't found the next pro athlete yet?” a user with the handle @powerfadepicks appeared to have successfully gotten Brittany Williams to take the bait and engage in conversation.

A response from Williams' account read, “luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn't play for one.” That comment was then followed by a noteworthy pray emoji — 🙏🏻 — and the added note “don't have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete.”

The internet appeared to lose its mind for a while at this response and Williams was heavily criticized for the message. However, the plot soon thickened when shortly thereafter, Williams took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to post, “My accounts have been hacked several times tonight.”

She then added, “Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please lmk 🙏🏻🥹.”

And wouldn't you know it, there's that curious pray emoji again. Coincidence? Well that answer's as elusive as Josh Allen on a broken play in the snow.

Granted, accounts get hacked all the time. Usually it's your aunt on Facebook, but it definitely happens to celebrities too.

However, “I was hacked” has also become the go-to excuse for regrettable postings after the fact. It's basically become the new “I was holding it for a friend.”

As for the repeated use of the pray emoji, social media circles have certainly put on their best Columbo hats to consider that as evidence as well. Is the pray emoji overused in general, on phones and online? Of course it is. Are there also certain people who tend to be particularly fond of using it on almost all of their messages? Lord knows that's also true.

It would be particularly sloppy of someone who just used the pray emoji in an unflattering message to then use it again in their “My account was hacked” follow up post, but the pray emoji addiction runs deep.

So does the pray emoji really hold the key to understanding the Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Williams drama or not? Time will tell. In the meantime, until we get to the bottom of this, all we can do is… pray. 🙏