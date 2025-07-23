Tyreek Hill might be one of the most feared wide receivers in the NFL, but even he cannot escape a little playful trash talk from his kids. During a recent press conference, the Miami Dolphins star revealed that his children are “fanatics” for Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. In fact, one of them even jokingly claimed Jefferson as their dad, per Complex.

Wild: Tyreek Hill says his son likes Justin Jefferson more than him and tells people that Jefferson is his dad and not Tyreek. “Tell Justin Jefferson to take yo’ ahh to Disney.” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2BFXnk5Qyh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hill, who has been working to refine himself as a “leader” and “role model” within the Dolphins organization this offseason, shared how his family has kept him motivated. “I feel like I really haven’t been giving the best version of me, of Tyreek, my whole entire career,” Hill said. “I’ve always been trying to be here, be there, but me being able to slow down a little bit, train, and bust my tail for myself and then also for this community and this team, I feel like it’ll be worth it. I just want to see what that version of myself looks like.”

That focus, he admitted, is fueled in part by his kids. “My sons, they be on my head,” Hill said with a grin. “They be like, ‘Dad, Justin Jefferson, dawg.’ My kids are like Justin Jefferson fanatics so they really enjoy Justin Jefferson a lot.”

He then shared a story about a FaceTime call with one of his kids. “One of the kids came up to him and was like, ‘Hey, you Tyreek Hill’s son?’ He was like, ‘Nah, Justin Jefferson my dad,’” Hill said. “So I got him on FaceTime, I’m like ‘So Justin Jefferson’s your dad?’ He was like ‘Nah, Dad.’ I was like, ‘Well, tell Justin Jefferson to take your ahh to Disney World then.’”

Respecting the competition

It is all fun in the Hill household, but the respect for Jefferson is real. The Vikings star has quickly become one of the most electrifying players in the league, posting 495 receptions for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns through his first five seasons. Hill, meanwhile, is still at the top of his game, leading the NFL in receiving yards last season with 1,799 and racking up 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two years.

For Tyreek Hill, that friendly banter with his kids keeps him sharp. “Just small reminders like that from my kids always keep me wanting to achieve more and continue to get better,” he said. “At the end of the day man, my family, my kids, we play jokes with each other. That’s what keeps me hungry, continuing to stay at the top and be a leader in my household.”