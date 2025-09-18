The Miami Dolphins may be struggling on the field, but Tyreek Hill’s off-field issues have taken center stage. With the team starting the season 0-2 and whispers of possible trade scenarios floating around, the star wideout now faces increasing scrutiny over domestic violence allegations made by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, TMZ reports.

The NFL is investigating Tyreek Hill in a domestic violence probe. https://t.co/CYXoKebuZ3 — Steelers on PennLive (@steelerpennlive) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to TMZ Sports, Vaccaro’s attorney Evan R. Marks is scheduled to meet with Lisa Friel, the NFL’s senior vice president for investigations and a former New York prosecutor. The meeting, set for Thursday, is part of the league’s ongoing probe into allegations that span the couple’s 17-month marriage.

Court filings claim that Hill repeatedly abused Vaccaro, with eight separate incidents detailed in the documents. In one alleged confrontation just two months after their November 2023 wedding, Hill shoved Vaccaro to the ground, ripped a necklace from her neck, and left a cut. Another incident two weeks later reportedly saw Hill throw her to the floor and pull out her hair. The two ultimately separated in April 2025 after what was described as a domestic dispute.

Hill’s response and what’s next

Hill has denied every claim, with his attorney Julius B. Collins labeling the accusations a financial shakedown attempt by Vaccaro and her family. “We believe these allegations are nothing more than an attempt … to shake Mr. Hill down,” Collins said earlier this month.

Despite the investigation, Hill has continued to play for Miami, hauling in 10 catches for 149 yards over the first two games. Still, the ongoing situation has clouded his standing within the organization. Trade chatter involving the Pittsburgh Steelers and others has only fueled speculation about his future.

When asked about both the legal matters and the trade rumors, Tyreek Hill tried to downplay the noise. “I don’t really pay attention to any of that,” he said. “Adversity is opportunity. I look at it like that.”

For now, the Dolphins remain focused on Thursday night’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but with the NFL investigation pressing forward, Hill’s season and perhaps his career trajectory hang in a delicate balance.