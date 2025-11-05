It sounds like former WWE star Ridge Holland feels like he has “been hung out to dry” by the company after he was released in October 2025.

The former Brawling Brutes member took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his frustrations after his WWE release. His message began with, “I never thought I'd not be able to pay my mortgage.” It sounds like his frustration stems from the company's treatment of him following a devastating injury he suffered.

“I feel like I've just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE,” said Holland. “Add to that my contract not being renewed[,] knowing that I wouldn't be able to wrestle for 7 months. This is brutal.”

Now, Holland did clarify that WWE is “taking care of the surgery and physical therapy,” but he is still not satisfied. He called that the “bare minimum” that they could do for him “after what we sacrifice for the company.”

Additionally, he could possibly have to get his neck fused due to the injury. So, ultimately, Holland feels as though he has been “totally f****d.”

Ridge Holland's WWE release

Holland's seven-year tenure with WWE came to an end in October 2025. They let his contract expire, effectively releasing him after he spent the better part of a decade there.

Like many Superstars, Holland started his WWE career in NXT, its developmental brand. After nearly three years with them, he was promoted to the main roster in 2021.

He debuted on Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Brawling Brutes, a faction with Sheamus and Pete Dunne (aka Butch). In early 2022, Holland was involved in Big E's infamous injury. He delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Big E, but he landed on his head. The group would be disbanded in November 2023 when Holland walked out on Dunne during a tag team match.

After that, Holland returned to NXT, challenging Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. He would not win it, but he'd remain in NXT until his release in 2025.