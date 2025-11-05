The White House deleted a social media post that altered the New York Knicks’ logo to mock newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The post, which appeared on X Tuesday, featured a modified Knicks emblem reading “Trump Is Your President” and surfaced just hours after Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in the city’s mayoral race, per FOS.

According to Front Office Sports, the Knicks reached out to the White House shortly after the post began circulating. By Wednesday morning, the image had been removed. “The Knicks remain neutral on political matters,” the team said in a statement to FOS. “We hope all our elected officials, whether current or recently elected, do a great job in office.”

EXCLUSIVE: The White House deleted its “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT” post aimed at mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani after being contacted by the Knicks, a source close to the team tells FOS. The Knicks sent Mamdani a cease-and-desist for using a Knicks-inspired logo during his campaign. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

President Donald Trump, who endorsed Cuomo during the campaign, continued to question the results of the election in public remarks, TheGuardian reports. “If you want to see what congressional Democrats wish to do to America, just look at the result of yesterday’s election in New York,” he said. “Their party installed a communist.” He added, “The decision facing all Americans could not be more clear, we have a choice between communism and common sense.”

While the White House press office did not respond to inquiries about the deleted post, an automated message attributed any delay to “staff shortages resulting from the Democrat Shutdown.”

Knicks’ Legal History and Mamdani’s Campaign Clash

Article Continues Below

The deleted post wasn’t the first time the Knicks’ brand collided with Mamdani’s campaign. Two weeks before the election, the team sent his campaign a cease-and-desist letter after he aired an ad using an altered version of the Knicks logo reading “New York Zohran.” The ad featured basketball visuals and narration such as “New York, this is our year.” Mamdani’s team later removed it.

A spokesperson for the Knicks clarified their stance at the time: “We do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights.”

Trademark law supports the Knicks’ response. Under the Lanham Act, any entity that uses another’s identity in a way that suggests sponsorship or approval may face civil penalties. Mamdani’s campaign later told Bloomberg that they were “making adjustments” to the ad while adding, “We’re proud to publicly support our NY Knicks.”

The political tension underscores how protective team owner James Dolan remains of his franchises’ intellectual property. His Madison Square Garden companies have previously sued vendors for selling counterfeit merchandise near the arena. Dolan, who donated six figures to Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, did not publicly endorse a mayoral candidate this cycle but financially supported a PAC opposing some of Mamdani’s proposals, such as free bus service.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, attended a Knicks game from the nosebleeds days before his win, while Cuomo and outgoing Mayor Eric Adams watched the home opener courtside. The contrast summed up the election’s tone: one rooted in symbolism, and another defined by long-standing political power.