Fans may not have seen the last of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's “Final Boss” character, as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes revealed.

In an interview with the All the Smoke podcast, Rhodes said that he thinks “we've just scratched the surface of the ‘Final Boss.'” So, his return may be imminent.

Rhodes had high praise for The Rock, putting him on his Mount Rushmore list. His reinvention as the “Final Boss” helped WWE at a time they needed it.

“He came back to a very tumultuous WWE, a year or so ago, and decided no ‘I’m not gonna deal with, instead I’m gonna create a new character even though I’m already one of the greatest characters ever,’ that being the Final Boss, and we’ve just scratched the surface on the Final Boss,” praised Rhodes. “There’s something incredibly special there.”

Cody Rhodes and The Rock's “Final Boss” WWE story may not be done

If Rhodes' comments are to be believed, it sounds like The Rock's time as the “Final Boss” in WWE is not over. They have unfinished business, but it has been months since The Rock was seen in WWE. So, many fans may have given up hope.

The last time The Rock was seen was at the Elimination Chamber on Mar. 1, 2025. The “Final Boss” wanted Rhodes' answering regarding his proposition to sell his “soul.”

While Rhodes turned him down, John Cena, who had just won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, turned heel for the first time in decades. This led to Cena beating Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

However, that was the last time The Rock was seen in WWE. He was seemingly a big part of why Cena turned heel, but he disappeared after the initial turn.

The year prior, The Rock's “Final Boss” character was one of the forces going against Rhodes heading into his match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock participated in his first match in years. He teamed up with Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Their match impacted the following night's main event between the “American Nightmare” and “Tribal Chief.”

Eventually, it sounds like The Rock will come back and pick up his story with Rhodes. Perhaps they will finally face, and maybe the “Final Boss” can finally take on Reigns in a dream match.