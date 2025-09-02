Drake knows how to shake up the timeline, and his latest viral moment came courtesy of WWE star Rhea Ripley. On September 2, 2025, clips from the rapper joining Bobbi Althoff for their second podcast together began to surface, where he opened up about his newest celebrity crush. Drake admitted, “My FYP page is just all Rhea Ripley. She’s a wrestler, she’s mine, she’s like my muse. But I’m probably the opposite of everything she likes.”

Drake says Rhea Ripley is his muse 👀

The line hit instantly. Social media caught fire as fans dissected his words, pointing out how unlikely yet entertaining this crossover feels. Hip-hop and pro wrestling don’t always collide, but when one of music’s biggest names calls one of WWE’s most dominant stars his muse, the buzz becomes unavoidable.

"Rhea Ripley… so fire" — Drake

Ripley herself has long been a fan favorite, blending power, charisma, and an edgy persona that extends well beyond the ring. Drake, however, isn’t just discovering her work. He recently attended the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, his hometown, where Logan Paul even scribbled “OVO” on the glass of his pod as a nod to him.

From thirst trap likes to open admiration

This isn’t the first time Drake has shown Ripley some love. Months ago, when she posted a thirst trap, eagle-eyed fans noticed his like among the many. More recently, she stirred up the internet again with a bikini photo celebrating WrestleMania 41 being a week away. Fellow WWE stars like Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons dropped excited comments, but Drake’s earlier attention still lingers in fans’ minds.

Whether playful or genuine, Drake has made it clear Ripley is on his radar. His willingness to call her his muse while admitting he might not be her type just adds to the charm. If history has shown anything, it’s that Drake never hesitates to chase inspiration in unexpected places. For Ripley, already known as “Mami” to the WWE Universe, the added spotlight only cements her growing influence beyond wrestling.