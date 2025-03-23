According to Drake's lawyers, fans believed that the viral lyrics in Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” influenced fans to believe the Toronto rapper was a pedophile. In the five-time Grammy-winning diss track by Kendrick, the Compton native makes several references to Drake, accusing him of being a culture vulture and committing sex crimes with underage girls. While the song was released last year, Drake's legal team claims that now “millions” of people are convinced he's an abuser because Kendrick was allowed to perform the song at the Super Bowl. Drake has never been convicted or charged with a sex crime.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b***h that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him”, Kendrick raps.

The GNX rapper also criticized some of Drake's collaborators such as Baka Not Nice.

“And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles,” Kendrick raps, referencing Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. During the performance, the camera panned to Kendrick and he smiled. The word “pedophile” was censored.

“Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?/Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor,” Kendrick continued closing out the first verse of the track.

UMG argues that the lines in “Not Like Us” as well as other tracks in the rap battle, are just Kendrick's opinions of Drake.

“UMG completely ignores the Complaint’s allegations that millions of people, all over the world, did understand [the song] as a factual assertion that [Drake] is a pedophile,” Drake's lawyers claim in a filing obtained by PEOPLE.

The filing adds: “UMG brazenly continued to publish and promote the [song] even after [Drake’s] home was attacked by a gunman, after his businesses were defaced, after [Drake] made UMG aware of the falsity of the allegations (and the harm they were causing), and after UMG knew that the public believed the allegations to be true statements of fact.”

The document claims that the Canadian rapper is innocent despite Kendrick's lyrics.

“Drake has never engaged in any acts that would require he be ‘placed on neighborhood watch.' Drake has never engaged in sexual relations with a minor,” the document continues. “Drake has never been charged with, or convicted of, any criminal acts whatsoever.”

UMG filed a motion to dismiss his lawsuit claiming that the Take Care rapper “lost a rap battle he provoked” and “sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

Drake Potentially Performing At World Cup In 2026

While the rapper's lawsuit has not been dismissed as of yet, he might have something to look forward to soon as he makes a comeback in performing on a large stage. FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, spoke to Good Day New York, earlier this month and spoke about the possibility of having Drake perform at the 2026 World Cup.

“I have a great idea for you for the halftime,” host Rosanna Scotto said to Infantino. “Drake. Because you were at the Super Bowl—Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Super Bowl.”

“So we can create a bit of a rivalry,” Infantino asked.

“Yes,” Scotto said with a smile.

“That’s a good idea,” he said. “Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere.”

The World Cup final will take place at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.