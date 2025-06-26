Dwight Howard’s 2025 had been filled with personal wins. He reconnected with old rivals, earned a Hall of Fame nod, tied the knot with Amy Luciani, and even returned to the spotlight with a stint on Dancing with the Stars. But none of that could shield him from heartbreak. The former NBA champion is now mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Sunday, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident on June 18 in Suwanee, Georgia, SI reports. Sunday, a Belgian Malinois, was more than just a pet to Howard.

She was part of his family, a constant source of love and comfort. According to his emotional post on Instagram, Sunday had gotten loose while Howard was away in New York. The driver who hit her never stopped, and that part has left the former Lakers star devastated.

“You were my peace. My protector. A reminder of everything beautiful and calm,” he wrote. “You helped me smile through all the storms I’ve been through. What do I do now that my Sunday sunshine is gone?”

Howard described Sunday as loyal and full of energy, the type of dog who greeted him at the door daily and wrapped her paws around him. Now he is grappling with grief and calling on the public to help him uncover what happened. “I’ve been trying to hold this in… but it’s killing me inside to get answers,” he wrote. “I need answers and I won’t stop searching.”

A Call for Justice and Remembrance

In his post, Howard asked anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward. The plea focused on a Belgian Malinois that was hit by a car on June 18 in the Suwanee area. Howard made it clear that Sunday’s life mattered, and someone needs to be held accountable.

This isn’t the first time the Howards have shared their love for their dogs. In December, the couple introduced a new Malinois named Angel. Alongside their Golden Doodle and other pets, they created an Instagram page, “The Dawgs of DNA,” dedicated to their growing furry family. That page now serves as a reminder of the love Sunday brought into their lives.

Dwight Howard’s grief is raw, but his determination is steady. He is not just mourning a loss, he is seeking justice for a companion who gave him peace during his toughest times.