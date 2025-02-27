Partners in marriages vow to support and be with one another through sickness and through health. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union‘s marriage was tested recently after the athlete found a cancerous tumor in his kidney.

“It was year nine of our marriage and … year nine was very hard,” Union said during an appearance Feb. 26 on Today with Jenna & Friends.

Union elaborated on why their marriage took a toll during their ninth year. The former Miami Heat star and actress got married in 2011.

“When you mention year nine being hard, he hadn’t revealed his cancer diagnosis and his own cancer journey, so now we can put it in more context,” Union said.

It was“obviously him getting that diagnosis was traumatic for him: Being faced with your own mortality in your early forties, and you’re like, ‘Am I going to be here to see my family? Who am I without this big life, and without this healthy body?’” she continued.

Wade and Union share a daughter, Kaavia James, 6. The three-time NBA champion also shares two children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches: Zaire, 22, and Zaya, 17, as well as a son, Xavier, 11, with Aja Metoyer. The former Miami Heat star is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

“But you also don’t understand the journey and the toll that it takes on your marriage, on your family, on your kids,” she concluded.

Union praised her husband for his strength and bravery to go through the surgery to remove the cancerous tumor.

“That level of vulnerability, to go through removal of a good chunk of his kidney and the healing that involved, he needed us to be OK with his vulnerability. But more than that, he needed to be OK with his vulnerability,” she said. “It was a challenge to give grace and receive it.”

Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

The Hall Of Famer spoke about his health scare on his podcast, The WY Network.

“Stage 1 cancer… those words hit hard. December 2023 meant losing 40% of my kidney,” the athlete wrote in the caption of the podcast clip. “It’s a scary thing to face. My dad’s own health journey taught me the importance of being proactive. Fellas, this @wynetwork episode is personal. It’s my story, a reminder to face your fears, prioritize your health and get checked. Also, we never know what battles others are fighting.”