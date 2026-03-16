Despite being linked to NFL legend Tom Brady for months, it doesn't appear former Dancing with the Stars competitor Alix Earle is dating him.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party, Earle was asked who she wanted to take a selfie with at the event.

“Honestly, no one. I'm just, like, Maybe I'll get someone's number or something?” she said, before doubling down, “Maybe I could meet someone.”

Judging by that response, it doesn't appear Earle is dating anyone at the moment. However, she sounds hopeful that she will in the near future. Perhaps it did happen at the Oscars party.

Are Tom Brady and Alix Earle dating?

Despite what reports may suggest, it doesn't appear Brady and Earle are dating. It's also possible that Earle's comments at the Oscars party were an attempt to draw attention away from the rumors.

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Over the last few months, Brady and Earle have been spotted hanging out in public on several occasions. This naturally prompted rumors that the two were dating despite a 23-year age gap.

Brady was married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years before their divorce in October 2022. They had two children together, and he also has a son with Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated before Bündchen.

Earle, meanwhile, recently broke up with Houston Texans receiver Braxton Berrios. They were together for two years before they called things off.

She is coming off a big year in 2025. Earle competed on the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2025. She was the runner-up to the eventual winner, Robert Irwin.

Earle is also known for her social media presence. Her TikTok page has over eight million followers. Similarly, her Instagram account has amassed more than five million followers. This explains why the rumors linking her to Brady caught fire to the extent they did.