Philly pride runs deep — but that doesn’t mean it’s without a little healthy competition. On Monday night, Lil Uzi Vert took to Instagram to roast, tease, and toast Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in a glittery series of Stories that doubled as both a flex and a friendly jab.

Lil Uzi beefing with Jalen Hurts was not something I had on my 2025 bingo card man 😭 Cred: @EaglesBurna pic.twitter.com/EVIs5whlFR — That Hurts (@That_Hurts) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My diamonds better, lil big bro,” Uzi wrote in one of several posts aimed at Hurts, each backed by the smooth sounds of Souls of Mischief’s “93 ’til Infinity.” The posts didn’t stop at one-liners, either. The rapper followed up with a royal proclamation of their diamond dominance and a cheeky request for Hurts to repeatedly rock a particular chain.

By the third post, Uzi was quoting Men in Black, jokingly telling Hurts, “You not Will Smith, LIL BIG BRO. Good morning tho.” All of it felt like inside-joke energy. Whether it was just a spontaneous roast or the result of a recent hangout remains a mystery, especially since Hurts hasn’t offered any kind of response — not even a laughing emoji.

The bling that sparked a back-and-forth

This isn’t the first time Jalen Hurts’ jewelry has caught attention. Earlier this year, his Breed of One pendant — designed by Gabriel the Jeweler — sent waves through the custom jewelry scene. The now-viral piece, shared across social platforms and locker room snapshots, helped boost Gabriel’s profile.

“It feels good when you’ve put in 25 years of work,” Gabriel told Complex in February, noting how Jalen Hurts’ eye for detail mirrors the jeweler’s own obsession with craftsmanship. That said, Uzi clearly believes the crown still belongs to them — at least when it comes to Philly’s flashiest.

And let’s be real: for a lifelong fan of Philadelphia sports, Lil Uzi Vert knows the era of Hurts-led Super Bowl glory is worth celebrating — even if it comes with a little trolling.