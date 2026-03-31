Emmanuel Acho is sounding off after Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI last week.

The former NFL star spoke out on his opinion of the pro golfer on his late-night sports show, Speakeasy.

“Tiger, you got too many responsibilities, too much money, too much wisdom, and too many grey hairs to, at this big age, in this big year of 2026, be going to jail for DUIs,” Acho said.

The former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker said that Woods has to think about those watching him as well, with his public image as well as his children, who look up to him.

“You got kids, you got a family name, you’re an incredibly impactful, significant, and successful figure,” Acho explained. “And beyond all of that, this isn’t your first incident. So, for me, this is what happens when you let too many things go by.”

"Tiger [Woods] at this big age, you CANNOT be going to jail for DUIs" – @EmmanuelAcho condemns Tiger Woods' actions in his recent DUI arrest where he flipped his car over in Florida WE ARE LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/f4H3dQB55c pic.twitter.com/R6PkDjfRGS — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) March 30, 2026

This is not the first time that Woods has had a DUI, which Acho also referenced on his show.

He continued, “You’re putting everybody else at risk by driving under the influence. How many times are we going to see this happen? And I’m tired of making exceptions for famous celebrities.”

Following the incident a source close to Woods shared why the pro golfer did not get a private driver. The source told People that he ultimately respects his privacy and “doesn't want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing,” the source says. “And he thinks he is fine to drive.”

The source added that, “He is not a social butterfly and prefers to hang around his home with his kids, or hitting balls, or playing video games. He despises public scrutiny.”

Woods was previously arrested for a DUI in 2017 where he had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC. In 2021, he was involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles where he suffered a major injury.

Woods has not yet spoken out about his recent incident.