An NBC host is giving an apology after using the wrong crash photo of Tiger Woods following his recent DUI arrest.

During the broadcast on Saturday, March 28, NBC Sports issued a correction of the photo they used while reporting on Woods' March 27 Florida crash. Instead of using a photo from the athlete's recent crash, they used a photo from his 2021 incident.

“We want to take this time to make a correction,” Dan Hicks said on Saturday.

“Before we came on the air today, our studio inadvertently showed the incorrect picture of the car crash Tiger Woods was in,” Hicks continued. “It was another previous car crash.

“It was not the correct one — the latest one that was yesterday,” he added. “We apologize for that and just want to straighten that out before we go any further.”

During Friday's crash, which occurred on a residential road in Florida, the pro golfer rolled over in his Land Rover in Jupiter Island after clipping a trailer. In the 2021 crash, Woods was driving a Genesis GV80 in Los Angeles, speeding nearly 85 mph in a 45 mph zone, when he flipped over multiple times.

After the March 27 crash, Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He was also charged with a refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods took the breathalyzer and tested negative, but refused to take a urine test at the precinct. He was released on bail later that night.

“He is cooperative, but he was not trying to incriminate himself,” Marin County Sheriff John Budensiek said to press. “So he was careful in what he said and didn't say.”

The first time Woods arrested for a DUI was in 2017 when he fell asleep at the wheel. At the time of his arrest, he had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC.

This incident follows Woods' return to golf as he competed in the TGL indoor golf final earlier that week. However, his team lost in the finals to the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). Prior to this tournament, he last played in the 2024 Open Championship.