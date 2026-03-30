Travis Kelce started the week with an award show and is now ending it with a round of golf.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was joined by fellow NFL tight ends: The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and the Minnesota Vikings' Robert Tonyan Jr., in Oregon to play golf following his attendance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in support of his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Kittle posted the photo of Kelce, Tonyan Jr., and their friend Kari Pekar, as they enjoyed a day away at the Bandon Dunes golf resort.

“Bandon Boys ft…” Kittle wrote in the caption alongside photos of their trip.

Kelce had a busy couple of days as he supported Swift on Tuesday and made their award show debut as a couple. His attendance might also have been strategic as Swift needed some help carrying all of her awards. She won seven awards that night, including Pop Album of the Year, Album of the Year, and Pop Song of the Year.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu introduced Swift for the Artist of the Year.

“She is the G.O.A.T. of music,” Liu said of Swift during the introduction at the award show, adding, “She lent her voice and music by narrating a video introducing me and the other ‘Blade Angels.' I gotta say, I think that’s why we won.”

Swift is the most-awarded artist in the show's history with 41 awards.

During her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Music Album for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, she thanked Kelce as well as her fans for making the win feel so special.

“I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who’s here tonight,” she said. “So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”