A couple of former NFL players gave reasons why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “should have a kid.”

Super Bowl champions Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski discussed on their Dudes on Dudes podcast how great parents Swift and Kelce would be. The couple began dating in 2023 and fans were made aware of their relationship when the singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

Edelman began the conversation by saying that they “would be great with a kid.”

Since Swift and Kelce have great athletic and vocal ability, Gronkowski joked that “the kid would be performing — having eight catches a game and then doing the halftime show.”

Edelman gave the couple's imaginary child a timeline of about “24 years” to get the job done but added that it would “probably” happen sooner.

“Taylor was on the scene when she was, like, 13,” Edelman added.

Gronkowski responded, “Their kid would be like 14 in college. Just surpass[ing] middle school because he’s so smart. He’ll be in the league at 18 and singing and performing at halftime.”

The former tight end added, “Dang, they need to have a kid if that’s the case.”

The couple have not spoken about having children publicly but a friend of the family shared with Blast that they are focusing on their relationship.

“Although there is no pressure, they believe Travis would make a great father,” the friend noted. “They’re thrilled about the relationship.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Supporting One Another

It has been a rough couple of months for Kelce and Swift and they have been handling it with grace. In February, the Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. To make matters worst, during the game Swift was boo'ed by fans when her face was shown on the jumbotron. Following the loss of the Super Bowl, Kelce debated on whether he was going to return.

“It’s just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I’m going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this month. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s going to be something that it’s a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-a–ing it. And I’m fully here for them.”

He continued: “I think I could play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

A source told Page Six that Swift and Kelce “definitely discussed [the decision] as a couple,” and that Swift encouraged him to keep going.

“She didn’t want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note,” the source added. Kelce confirmed that he would be back next year.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

Now, it's Kelce's time to support her. According to a report via Yahoo Entertainment, the singer is going through some “personal issues” due to drama surround her friends Blake Lively and Jamie King. Lively is in a current legal battle with former co-star and director Justin Baldoni and King recently finalized a custody battle with ex-husband Kyle Newman. Swift is a godmother to both Lively and King's children.

Kelce however has her back and has been supporting her through this difficult time.

“Travis is Taylor's rock, and he will do anything and everything he needs to do to keep her safe,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “She is the number one priority in his life right now.”