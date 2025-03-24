It appears former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is leaving his brothers Peyton and Cooper to join the Jonas Brothers after a recent link-up at JonasCon.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news. Manning, a former professional quarterback, towers over Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas. In the caption of his post, Manning apologizes to his brothers for leaving them and joining the band.

“Sorry[,] Peyton and Coop, I'm not officially part of the JoBros,” Manning's caption read.

Sorry Peyton and Coop, I’m now officially part of the JoBros. pic.twitter.com/UoimSy3zos — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the picture, all three of the Jonas Brothers are wearing suits. Joe and Kevin have darker colored suits, while Nick is wearing a lighter one. His suit almost matches Manning's pants, who matched them with a baby blue sweater.

Following the picture being posted, the Jonas Brothers' X account reposted it on their feed. Their 4.5 million followers got to see the post in their feeds as well.

The link-up comes after the JonasCon event in New Jersey. The convention was held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band.

JonasCon took place at the American Dream Way Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the Giants play. Perhaps this is how Manning ended up at the event. The free convention was held on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

For Eli Manning, the link-up with the Jonas Brothers comes after the Giants legend was snubbed from the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class. He was not inducted in his first year of eligibility.

He was at JonasCon to announce the Jonas Brothers' induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They will be the youngest inductees of all time.

The Jonas Brothers' 2025 plans

The convention comes a month after the band posted a heartfelt celebration of their 20th anniversary. They also recently announced the Living the Dream Tour with Marshmello.

The Living the Dream Tour currently consists of 43 shows across its first North American leg. They will begin the tour on August 10, 2025, and wrap it up on November 14, 2025.

They will be supported by several other artists as well. Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls are all announced as supporting acts of the tour.

Since their reunion in 2019, the Jonas Brothers have embarked on four headlining concert tours, beginning with Happiness Begins in 2019. They have also done two residencies, one in Las Vegas, Nevada, and one on Broadway in New York City.

Additionally, they have recorded and released two albums. The first was Happiness Begins in 2019. In 2023, the Jonas Brothers released The Album.

In 2013, the Jonas Brothers went on a hiatus. After nearly six full years away, they came back together in 2019. They have remained together since then while also working on solo ventures.

Nick Jonas is in the midst of his return to Broadway, starring in a production of The Last Five Years. Previously, he starred in productions of Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicken & Biscuits.